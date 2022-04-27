COLUMBUS— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Senate Bill 25, legislation sponsored by State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Huron), increasing penalties for predatory drug traffickers who target people participating in drug treatment programs.
“Across Ohio there is a movement that will harm public safety while making life easier for criminals,” Gavarone said. “That is a movement I am fighting against every day with legislation like this. We need to hold criminals accountable for their actions and I am hopeful that we are closer to doing that thanks to this bill going into law.”
The new law, also known as the “Relapse Reduction Act,” is modeled after current law that increases penalties for certain drug offenses that occur near schools and juveniles.