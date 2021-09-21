ROSSFORD – Columbia Gas is getting set to resume its Marilyn Drive pipeline replacement project, which will include some impact to traffic on Schreier Road.
Crews plan to install approximately 2,000 feet of new mainline on Schreier between Glenwood Road and Indian Ridge Trail. Due to a number of factors, including the location of other buried utilities and the size of the public right-of-way, crews will need to lay this new mainline in the street.
Sections of Schreier will be closed during work hours beginning next week, but there will be traffic control to get local traffic, school traffic and emergency services through safely. The street will be fully open to motorists outside work hours. The expected duration for the work on Schreier is 30-45 days, but timing can fluctuate.
Crews will return to Marilyn Drive for service line replacements, but no tangible impact to traffic is expected on that street.
For any questions or concerns, reach out to Benjamin Cutler, public affairs specialist with Columbia Gas. 216-215-4103 or Bcutler@nisource.com.