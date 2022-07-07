Hosta-holic Phil Hollenbaugh has received the ultimate recognition for his gardening.
A hosta has been named after him.
“Hosta Phil Hollenbaugh” is registered with the American Hosta Society. The surprise award was presented to the Bowling Green man on Thursday at Simpson Garden Park, where he created a hosta garden in 2012.
“I just got hooked on them. I guess they call me a hosta-holic,” Hollenbaugh said after receiving the honor. “I just enjoy gardening. Some people get out and walk and exercise everyday. Well, this is my walking and my exercise.”
The Simpson hosta garden has over 1,300 varieties and is nationally recognized.
“It’s the largest one in the United States, as far as having this many,” Hollenbaugh said.
When he started volunteering, there were about 30 hosta varieties in the Simpson garden. He had just taken a Master Gardener class and was looking for a project. Simpson was close to home and he was offered a plot.
“And it was close to the parking lot and in the shade. So I said, ‘I’ll take that one,’” he said.
His work has been recognized as an American Hosta Society Display Garden.
“There’s people that come from all over, when they’re in this area,” Hollenbaugh said.
The effort to name a hosta after Hollenbaugh started two years ago, said Charlene Patz, president of the Black Swamp Hosta and Daylily Society.
“It started out with just a little section of hostas and Phil, single-handedly with a few employees from Simpson Garden Park, have grown this into what it is today,” she said. ”It is one of the most visited hosta gardens in the society.”
The society enlisted Hollenbaugh’s wife, Joan, to help with the paperwork and keep the secret, Patz said.
The plan was to have the ceremony last year, but it was delayed by the pandemic and the hosta itself. Butch Graves, a hybridizer and former member of the society, had been enlisted to help create the hosta, Patz said.
“The hosta didn’t want to bloom last year, so Butch took it out of the ground, put it in a pot. And this year, low and behold, it had four blooms,” Patz said.
The Black Swamp Hosta and Daylily Society members help maintain the hosta garden at Simpson, and the daylily walk.
“It is a big deal to have a plant named for you,” Patz said. “And it takes awhile to get one to grow and then be something worthy, to name it for somebody special like Phil. And this is a special-looking hosta.
“It’s really a tribute to him for all of the work he has done.”
Carol Ballard, co-president of the Garden Group of the Women’s Club of Bowling Green, has known Hollenbaugh for years. She and his wife, Joan, are cousins who grew up in Green Springs.
Ballard was part of Thursday’s surprise — and Hollenbaugh was totally taken aback, she said.
The group started to form around him, and Hollenbaugh, who puts in about 20 hours a week in the garden, didn’t even look up from his work in the hosta beds, she said.
“We were starting to gather around him and he was oblivious,” Ballard said with a laugh. “He had no clue as to what was going on. He was so busy.”
The naming is well deserved, she said.
“He has done an amazing job. He started with only 30 plants and he now has over 1,300,” Ballard said. “Every single plant out there is a different variety. There are no duplicates at all.”
She added that his home’s beautiful garden could be photographed for a magazine.
“He just has a good knack for how to do things and he’s very meticulous about it,” Ballard said. “He works so hard out there and it shows.”
Hollenbaugh is also a past recipient of the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation’s Spirit of the Foundation Award. The award was created in 1999 to acknowledge those community members who have gone above and beyond in support of the mission of the foundation.
Hollenbaugh is a retired Ironworker General Foreman with Ironworkers Local 55 in Toledo.