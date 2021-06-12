PEMBERVILLE — Growing season is just starting, and Downtown Pemberville can provide you with all things fresh, edible and garden during the second Garden Party of the year on June 22.
Beeker’s General Store will once again host the farmer’s market along Front Street from 5-8 p.m. with vendors supplying a variety of edible goods, garden and home accessories and handmade items.
Choose from succulents and houseplants; homemade soaps, lotions, and salves; perennials and flowering shrubs; Amish jams and jellies, salsa, pickled vegetables; pottery, jewelry, pet treats, and sewn items; knitted, crocheted and sewn items; and a variety of food.
The Gathering Place, 222 E. Front St., will host artisans indoors.
Interested vendors should call 419-287-3274 for more information.