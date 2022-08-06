Garden Group of Women’s Club of Bowling Green met on July 19 at Garden View U Pick Flower Farm after first carpooling to Grand Rapids for an ice cream treat by co-host Jo Sipes. Members enjoyed a social time before traveling on to the flower farm for their monthly meeting, where they chose and picked flowers from the fields and created their own quart jar of arrangements.

Co-President Carol Ballard opened the monthly meeting with members responding to roll call by naming their favorite flower. New members Pam Vollmar and Linda Moore were introduced. Ballard announced that the “Tears in Heaven” hosta purchased in memory of Evelyn Bachman has been planted in the island at Simpson Garden Park. Minutes of May meeting were approved as emailed and Treasurer’s report was approved.

