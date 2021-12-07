The group met on Nov. 16 at the Wood County Senior Center. Following refreshments, Co-President Carol Ballard called the meeting to order and members responded to roll call by sharing a fall decoration at their home. Ballard presented the program for the evening on fall décor; she demonstrated simple and easy ways to make attractive autumn decorations.
Previous minutes were approved. Treasurer Lynette Rosebrook shared a thank you card received from the senior center for a gift of $25, and her report was given. In committee reports, Jo Vernon described how Zebra Finches are considered the “masters of recall” due to their fast mapping language skills. Susan Kurfess shared articles on historic gardens and the sources for many of the seeds. Linda Myers shared the attributes of the Farmer’s Almanac Gardening Calendar. Evelyn Bachman reported she and Camille Harris attended the fall regional meeting; spring regional meeting will be held on May 5 at Simpson Garden Park in Bowling Green and hosted by this group. Ballard and Kurfess supervised a houseplant exchange between members who brought houseplants to share with each other.
Instead of an individual Christmas exchange, the group elected to once again participate in a collection of children’s items for Crim Elementary; teachers provide a specific list of items for children in need; Vernon will contact the school to get a list of needed items and Linda Kuhn will email the information to the group.
Pennies should be saved for next meeting to play bingo with winnings being used to purchase bees for developing countries through Heifer International at $30 per share; members may make contributions for additional shares.
The next meeting of garden group will be on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. at Bowling Green Country Club. Members who did not already sign up should contact Bachman.