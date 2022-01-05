The group met on Dec. 21 at the Bowling Green Country Club. Hostesses Evelyn Bachman and Jo Sipes provided dinner with members ordering from the menu. Following dinner, Co-President Bachman called the meeting to order. Previous minutes were approved as emailed and treasurer’s report was approved.
In committee reports, Jo Vernon shared that imported animals may host many viruses and other diseases that can be transmitted to humans, and that the United States imports more animals than any other country. Linda Myers continued her tradition of a humorous holiday reading by reciting A Politically Correct Christmas Poem. New members were recognized; Carol Mowen and Amy Harrison-Kinder were welcomed into the club
Program for the evening was participation in Bird Bingo, using pennies to match names and pictures of here-to-for unknown bird species. Sara Moomaw provided prizes for the first four winners. All pennies used in the game – plus extra donations – were collected for the Heifer International Bee Hive project at $30 per share. Instead of an individual Christmas exchange, the group elected to once again participate in Crim Elementary School’s distribution of children’s items and collected over 50 rolls of holiday paper for wrapping of gifts before distribution to the children.
The next meeting of Garden Group will be on March 15 at the senior center in Bowling Green. Bachman will present a program on identifying leaves and trees. Members are requested to bring photos of a favorite tree. The April 19 Garden Group meeting will be hosted by Pat Limes and Linda Frizzell; members are reminded to be looking for an old lampshade to bring to that meeting for a group project.