GRAND RAPIDS — The Harvest Moon Gala, sponsored by the Grand Rapids Arts Council, was held on Oct. 24 at Nazareth Hall.
Steve Kendall of WBGU, served as emcee. Guests present spent time perusing the 35 items of the silent auction.
Lynne Long, arts council president, recognized the board members.
The council presented a commendation saluting Exemplary Educational Service to the Otsego Local Schools Board of Education, administrators, faculty and staff to recognize their outstanding educational service during the pandemic. Their planning and execution resulted in continued learning opportunities for students. Superintendent Adam Koch and three Board of Education members accepted the award.
Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging, awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award to Joe Long. Long’s 37-year career in education began at Fayette Schools where he served as superintendent for 10 years. He served as superintendent of Otsego for 12 years. He negotiated the deal to purchase the needed acreage for the new high school and elementary buildings and later served as construction manager for the new high school. After retirement from Otsego, Long served as interim superintendent at Archbold Schools for a year.
Long has served as president of the Wood County Educational Service Center Board of Education, president of the Wood County Committee on Aging, president of the commissioners of the Wood County Park District and is currently president of the Friends of the Wood County Committee on Aging. He was inducted into the Otsego Hall of Fame. He was awarded a framed certificate and hand-blown vase made by Baker O’Brien.
The gala serves as a fundraiser for the arts council and helps provide funding for events throughout the year such as children’s summer art camp in June, silent movies in the Town Hall, artists along the towpath, Sunset Jazz and Art Fest in August, Children’s Area during the Applebutter Fest in October, “Ghostly Gilead” Halloween Decorating Contest, Gingerbread House Decorating during the Village Christmas Open House in November, and Memorial Snowflake project in December. In addition, the Council donates to the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, Historical Society of Grand Rapids, and Grand Rapids Area Swimming Pool.