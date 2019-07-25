Future marine improves legion post for Eagle project

TONTOGANY — An Otsego High School student who hopes to become a Marine helped improve the Tontogany American Legion for his Eagle Scout project.
Spencer Obendahl installed a new flag pole and improved the area around it, a $10,000 project.
Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 9:25 am
