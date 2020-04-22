At a special meeting of the Bowling Green State University Trustees on Friday, President Rodney Rogers was granted authority to institute furloughs due to coronavirus.
“We are working hard with a lot of different scenarios…This was more a board meeting to make sure that we did have a procedure in place,” Rogers said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered the university through the summer. Online classes only are being held at BGSU.
Rogers explained the difference between a furlough and a lost job.
“A furlough isn’t a layoff. We are not unemploying someone. Basically, it’s temporary. We’re requiring them to have some unpaid days in their work year. It’s more of a reduction in overall compensation. It is not a layoff and therefore not eligible for unemployment,” Rogers said.
“The intent would be to spread those furlough days through the entire fiscal year, although we have not made any final decisions at this point.”
The university fiscal year starts in July.
“These are very challenging times. I think every day about the employees of Bowling Green and their families, of our staff and our faculty, and of course, our students. We’re just trying to be as creative as we can in finding ways to through this budget challenge,” Rogers said.
In his BGSU administration’s planning for an economic downturn, they are looking to cut 20% in spending.
“While it does appear that it is going to be 20%, I’m kind of an optimist, I’m trying to think that maybe it won’t be quite as bad, and then that changes some of our assumptions. We’re trying to buy some time as we work our way through and address what now appears to be a $26-27 million budget deficit for next year,” Rogers said.
The board on Friday resurrected furlough authority for the university president.
That action was required because the resolution giving that authority in 2009 was mistakenly not recorded during a previous administration’s policy consolidation process. Furloughs occurred in fiscal year 2010.
“It really included all of the non-bargaining members of the employees of BGSU, back then there were some job losses,” Rogers said.
So far this fiscal year Rogers said that staff attrition has been normal, with retirements and resignations. Some hiring has been suspended since the pandemic began.
College deans have already been issued goals.
“Those were less than the non-academic areas,” Rogers said, at 8.5%, while the non-academic areas are at 12.5% goal.
“They are goals because what we want the vice presidents and the deans to be doing is to try to find a way to achieve that, but we have some cushion we are using, such as some open positions and staff attrition. That gives us a little bit of cushion if one can’t achieve all of their goal in year one. We are trying to be as flexible as possible.”
He also said there will be cuts in athletics, but it is too early to know what those would be. Once again, the university will be following DeWine’s lead, but also taking into account the Mid-American Conference and the NCAA.
The board will continue to hold regular meetings on May 15, June 25 and Sept. 25.
“The anticipation is that we will be having kind of monthly board meetings here until we get through this process,” Rogers said.