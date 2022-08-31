Having a penchant for all things old, the wife and I are ever at the ready to attend estate sales, garage sales and flea markets for anything unique, architectural or otherwise interesting.
An observant friend of ours who was aware of our compulsion, alerted us to a garage sale find in a text. “Hi there! I know you guys like old doors. There are a couple of antique doors at the garage sale across the street.”
Immediately, the wife and I zoomed over to the address and examined the doors. They were five-paneled wood doors with cracked and peeling paint in a variety of cream colored hues.
“These are amazing,” the wife tittered. “Look at the patina, the texture of the wood, the old hardware … I must have these doors.”
“While I appreciate your enthusiasm for antiquities, we have no place in our extensively eclectic home for two more old doors. So, if I have your permission, I would like to gently put my foot down on the acquisition of these two doors. That would be a firm, but totally respectful ‘no’ on the purchase of these two doors.”
“But they’re only $5 apiece,” the wife protested.
About that time the proprietor of the garage sale came over to me and said, “You can have both doors for $5.” I gave him $5 to go away and not mention that to the wife. Thankfully, we left without the doors.
Two days later I saw on Facebook, “Two free antique doors. You haul.”
Twenty minutes later, the doors were in my garage. Seriously, who can resist free?
“Oh honey,” the wife again tittered when she saw the doors in the garage. “You got those doors. I’m so excited.What are you going to make out of them? A china cabinet perhaps? A room divider? A sunroom sofa? Or what about a cute little vanity so that I can make myself beautiful for you?”
“You know you couldn’t be any more beautiful, right?” I said.
“Oh, I guess you’re right … but you’ll think of something to do with those doors, won’t you?”
“Don’t worry,” I said, “I’ll think of something.”
The next day I saw the wife out in the yard on her hands and knees potting plants. In that very instant, I thought, “What this woman needs is a bench to work on. I shall design her a bench upon which she shall pot her flowers … and I shall call it, a potting bench.” (God I love it when I’m clever like that.) With an upcoming 48th anniversary, I figured this would be a great anniversary gift.
So for a week, I drew up plans, tinkered with ideas, researched potting benches, and purchased some additional supplies needed to complete the bench with the intention of repurposing those antique doors. And during the construction process, the wife was not allowed in the garage.
At the end of the week, I invited the wife into the garage. “Honey, here are your antique doors. I made you a potting bench. Happy snniversary!”
“Oh dear,” the wife verklempted, “there are no words to describe how much this means to me. It’s the most beautiful potting bench I’ve ever seen. And you used those beautiful old doors. How can I ever thank you?”
“Just promise me we won’t go to any more garage sales.”
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at [email protected].