PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School’s theater department will present “The Addams Family” this week.
The comedy embraces the wackiness in every family and is every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family.
Lucas Beineke is from a normal, respectable Ohio family — the most un-Addams sounding person one could be.
And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.
Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
Junior Evan Boyers will play Gomez Addams while sophomore Aleah Castillo plays Morticia Addams.
Wednesday Addams is played by senior Dakota Bach, and her boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, is played by junior Max Baca.
Fester Addams is played by senior Jacob Benington, Pugsley Addams is played by sophomore Katie Kleeberger, and Grandma Addams is portrayed by senior Summer Boedeker.
Junior Owen Dennis plays Mal Beineke while senior Rowan Creps plays his wife, Alice Beineke.
Addams family servant Lurch is portrayed by freshman Dominic Navarro.
Shows are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Adult tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://perrysburgtheatre.ludus.com/index.php.