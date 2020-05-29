PERRYSBURG — Kurtis Fuller has been waking up early every morning and making his way to the Maumee River, helping to build a new bridge.
Following in his father’s footsteps, he is the second generation in his family to go into the carpenters union. He’s already in a four-year apprenticeship program and working for the heavy highway division of the Kokosing Construction Company.
“I kind of like being able to build things and being able to look back and be able to say,’I did that.’ I like to take my time with things,” he said.
With his first project, he’s part of the team building concrete forms for the new Interstate 75 DiSalle Bridge over the Maumee River.
“It’s kind of tough but I’ve just got to get used to it. The people are pretty nice and very helpful,” Fuller said. “I’m just following a trade right out of high school and not a lot of people are going to be doing that.”
Fuller is graduating from Perrysburg High School. He spent his summers working for Kroger and earning a reputation for being a dependable hard worker that could be relied on. It was that attitude that helped him get in with a contractor so early. His construction career started by stopping off at the job site and telling them what he wanted to do.
“I was trying to get into it because my dad has always been a huge inspiration to me. I saw where he came from and it did him well. I just want to learn the kind of stuff he has learned,” Fuller said. “I also heard the money was pretty good. I’d like to make decent money out of high school.”
While his friends were in college prep courses, he was concentrating on solid foundational courses.
With the coronavirus shift to virtual coursework, he realized high school was ending and it was time to move on.
“Overall, my senior year was good. I have a lot of good memories. I kind of wanted to see my teachers before I leave. They were really good to me. I wish I was able to say goodbye to them. It was definitely unexpected, but I tried to keep up with everything online,” Fuller said.
A soft-spoken student, he found math classes were his favorites.
“My one math teacher, who I had her for two years, for algebra and trigonometry, Ms. Okenka. I liked her as a teacher. It was easy to learn under her. For me it was easier to understand. She was really nice and funny. I feel like I will take a lot of the math I learned and bring it into carpentry. The angles and measurements I need for building certain structures,” he said. “I always heard from my dad that I will need all the math I can get.”
He also liked his English teacher.
“Ms. Pezzin taught regular English and she made it enjoyable. She’s just a really happy person every day. I always felt happy in that class, even though I had never really liked English. As soon as I walked in it gave me a better mindset.”
He’s not concentrating on any particular area of carpentry, but through the union he will do a wide variety of jobs: hanging drywall, framing, finish carpentry, scaffold building and making concrete forms. Between projects there will also be classroom instruction with a hands-on approach.
“I’m just learning every step of the way,” Fuller said.