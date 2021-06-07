PERRYSBURG – Julia Fujita is an incredibly well-rounded individual and during her time at Perrysburg High School, she was involved to the point that she realized her ability to help others.
“All those activities kind of made me realize what I can do to help people, especially when they go into a new environment,” said Fujita.
Outside of her schoolwork, she was a member of Link Crew, where she helped incoming freshman acclimate and adjust to the life of a high school student. She volunteered as a mentor at her local community center, helping elementary school children.
While looking toward her future, Fujita explored many fascinating options.
“I did apply to Canadian schools but I’m now committed to go to a school in Japan,” said Fujita.
She will be studying economics.
Fujita is no stranger to Japan, as she was born there. Her father moved their family to America when he was asked to relocate for his job. Fujita returned to Japan with her family and spent first through sixth grade there.
“(My parents) had me here when they were here for the first time … I moved back to Japan with my family for six years during my elementary school life … I moved back here when I was in sixth grade.”
She used her ability to speak fluently in two languages to the benefit of her fellow students and peers.
“For the school I sometimes volunteered as the Japanese interpreter when the office needed me because we had a couple new Japanese students.”
Fujita was also a very accomplished tennis player, playing all four years at Perrysburg. As a co-captain of the tennis team her senior season, Fujita was named Second Team All-NLL.
Along with her doubles partner Grace Reiter, Fujita would go on to win the 2020 Division I Sectional and be named First Team All-District.