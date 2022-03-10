GIBSONBURG — Are you a landowner with some fruit trees and who want to know how to take care of them? Are you interested in exploring the idea of planting fruit trees? Do you want to know how to grow both organically and /or with pesticides? Have the thoughts of space, care and management of fruit trees left you bewildered?
The Ohio State University Extension Wood County is offering a Fruit Tree Clinic on March 19 at Haslinger Orchards, 7404 U.S. 6, from 8 a.m.-noon.
This program will educate participants on how to purchase trees based on rootstocks, pollinator trees, major diseases and insect pests. The group will also discuss how to grow fruit trees utilizing both organic and conventional production techniques and include some general pruning tips.
There is no charge for the class; however, reservations are required. Class is limited to the first 20 registrations. For registration information contact the Ohio State University Wood County Extension office at 419-819-3071.
Haslinger Orchards is a family-owned orchard and farm spanning five generations. Haslinger’ s specializes in fruits such as peaches, nectarines, apples, pears, and plums. They also carry many vegetables as well as other items like homemade jams, apple cider, various dried fruits, nuts and candy.