Farmers in Wood County are teaming up to participate in the H2Ohio program, which is aimed at helping prevent the annual harmful algal bloom in Lake Erie.
The first “From the Farm” meeting was held June 23 on Kris Swartz’s farm. It was organized by the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District, which is hosting the casual monthly meetings for producers to discuss current agricultural concerns, farm operations, crop production, current programs and any other farm related topic that seems to be most important at the moment.
Jim Carter, a farmer and the district administrator for the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District, said that 40% of the acres in Northwest Ohio are covered by the H2Ohio program.
“Our other programs … you get 5-10%, so this is huge,” Carter said.
Compliance issues with the H2Ohio program immediately rose to the top of the agenda, which was as informal as the work boots, blue jeans and baseball caps the farmers wore to the meeting.
“I would have to call (H2Ohio) a success. This is the first year guys are actually going to get payments on it,” Carter said. “Seven possible things (for payments), the Voluntary Nutrient Management Plan development, and following that plan, which includes soil tests, which has to be less than three years old at least; develop a plan mapped out for at least three years, with crop rotation and nutrient needs based off it, and then they get a payment for following that plan.”
There are specific limits to the application of fertilizers that are phosphorus based, which includes manure.
There are also cereal grains, like barley, oats and rye, that can be used as cover crops for erosion prevention. The application method was debated in the group.
There are also payments for spreading the fertilizer and another for placing it into the ground.
The last practice is for water control structures.
The hot practice under discussion was cover crop application. Flying in the rye, by airplane over the young corn, was the preferred method.
“No-tilling beans and cereal rye, it’s a no-brainer. It’s the easiest thing in the world,” Swartz said. “For me, I like cereal rye. Cereal rye gives increased weed control the next spring. A couple years ago I had all kinds of mare’s tail problems, next spring, I had zero mare’s tail.”
Mare’s tail is a noxious weed.
He also found that it dries out the ground earlier, which allowed for planting two days ahead of his neighbors.
“Cover crops have to be established by Oct. 15 and that’s a challenge for some,” Swartz said of the H2Ohio rules, but he is attempting to use as many of the programs as he can.
He finds that it also holds moisture during summer dry spells.
“Some guys will change some practices with these meetings. Other guys, in time, hopefully,” Carter said. “We’re there to answer some questions and help define some things. Sometimes producers won’t necessarily come into our office, but some will ask a neighbor.”
There were similar “From the Farm” meetings held prior to the pandemic, but now the location will be changing each month, in order to get more attendees.
This first of the events was held at Swartz’s farm. He is also on the Wood SWCD board.
Anyone interested in attending a meeting should contact the Wood SWCD with questions at 419-354-5517 #4 or wcswcd@woodswcd.com.