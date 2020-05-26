An old recipe can be made new again with the addition of just a couple ingredients.
Margie Harris has a potato soup recipe from the Mennonite Community Cookbook, circa 1950, which offers recipes from Dutch, Swiss, German and Russian Mennonites.
“It’s just one of the staples my mom used to fix,” Harris said about the soup recipe. “Even as we grew older, I fixed it for my family. My siblings, they fixed it for their family.”
Each has added their own stamp to it, like garlic or other vegetables.
Harris will add extras depending on what she has in the pantry, from peas and asparagus to broccoli. It is important to steam the vegetables first, she said, before adding them to the soup.
Her husband Tim likes noodles in the soup.
There is a must-follow direction for this soup.
“The key to the whole thing is you brown the butter,” Harris said.
When you brown butter, it takes on a nutty flavor and “adds a whole different flavor to the soup.”
Born into a Mennonite family in Orville, Harris moved away as a child.
“There’s a huge Mennonite and Amish community there,” she said about the town near Wooster.
The Mennonite Community Cookbook is a family hand-me-down. Harris’ mom received the cookbook upon her marriage from her mother. She shared it with Harris and her four siblings when they married.
She learned to cook from her mom, Lydia — although her most prominent memory of the lessons is doing dishes.
“The potato soup was one of her favorites,” Harris said. “My mom was a fantastic cook. She was probably a better baker and that’s what I prefer too.”
Harris gravitates toward baking because she likes sweets, “unfortunately,” she laughed.
She said baking makes the house smell so good and makes it feel like a home.
Her favorite dessert to make is Derby Pie. Cinnamon rolls is another baked good that she likes to share with her neighbors.
Harris is a contracted employee with the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities in the early intervention program. She and Tim have three children, Joe, Abby and Libby.
They have been married 29 years, “so apparently my cooking can’t be too bad.”
While Joe is a pretty decent cook, Abby showed no interest in it, growing up. However, she has started calling home for advice now that she has moved to New York City.
Harris makes most everything from scratch but does not have her own garden at her home. She said she has tried pot gardening.
“But it didn’t work too well.”
The deer in the neighborhood tend to eat her plants, as well as tulips, she said.
Now that they are empty nesters, Harris said she and Tim tend to eat healthier and she will make casseroles or pots of soup and freeze the extra.
The cookbook can still be purchased new at Lehman’s hardware store in Kidron, where there is a large Mennonite community, or used online.
In the miscellaneous chapter of the cookbook, there are steps to follow to make soap, as well as how much food to fix for a barn raising, including 150 lemon pies.