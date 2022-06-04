NORTHWOOD — Max Closson will go from a Northwood High School graduate to a West Point cadet.
Although one of the hardest military academies to get accepted into, Closson has proved throughout his entire high school career that he is capable of the rigorous and disciplined routines at the West Point military academy.
Closson is an ambitious student who enjoys reading, does track, and prioritizes academic success.
Closson was born and raised in Northwood. He cherishes the memories he had at Northwood HighSchool, such as having English class with his favorite teacher, Katrina Moses.
“I think it was an overall positive experience. Northwood is a very good school. The people there are great, especially the teachers.”
Thousands of options are available for young adults with high school diplomas, but Closson knew that he wanted to take the route of serving his country.
“I always knew I wanted to go into the military, but I didn’t know much about the academies until about the summer before my junior year.”
That summer would be a defining time for the senior, with a simple conversation with his parents on his back patio.
“We are talking about what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go. My dad asked if I ever thought about the military academies. Before then, I considered them a little bit but did not know much about them.”
After that conversation, he did more research, and knew exactly where he wanted to go: West Point.
With the reputation of being one of the most accredited military academies, Closson knew he was up for a challenge to be amongst the minute group of applicants that get accepted into West Point. The application process for the United States Military Academy is long and rigorous, with strict criteria and multiple examinations. A West Point admit must excel academically, physically, and mentally.
“I was definitely not 100% confident. The process is very long. You see the other cadets who are applying and it can very intimidating.”
The year-long process may be extreme to some, but when Closson received the news that he was accepted, he knew it was all worth while.
Ronnie and Angie Closson were extremely proud of their son’s acceptance.
“To say that we are proud of the young man he has become would be an understatement. We have always known that he was meant to do great things in this world, and now he has the opportunity to do just that,” they said.