Travis Wagner is the second Elmwood High School graduate to go to work for NASA, following in a tradition to dare mighty things.
On Feb. 18 the Mars rover Perseverance touched down in the Martian Jezero Crater.
“We just went through a big scary and violent event, landing on Mars. We need to make sure it came though all in one piece,” Wagner said.
Wagner is a mission planner, in operations, at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
He worked on things like deploying the antennae. During this Sentinel-Tribune interview the rover was going through a software update. Even NASA has limits to the amount of code it can carry in a hard drive.
“One of the big reasons we are sending this Mars rover is we are still following the signs of life, which guided the first Mars rovers and even the first missions to Mars,” Wagner said. “Mars is a place, we know at this point, had water in the past, and even plenty of water for a decently long period of time. We sent Perseverance to Jezero crater.
“We’re going to be looking for areas where there might have been life and it might be preserved. That’s one of the big goals for me, in space exploration, is to help to try to answer the question of if we’re alone out there in the universe. If I can just make a small little impact towards answering that question, I think that I’d be happy with my overall career.”
Wagner has been preparing for the landing on Mars for much of his life.
“I’ve been obsessed with space, “Star Wars,” science fiction. It’s just been so much fun to follow the Mars exploration over the years,” he said.
An Elmwood High School 2010 graduate, Wagner attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he studied aerospace engineering and graduated in 2014. He then got a job at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Wagner is the second Elmwood graduate to work at JPL. After graduation from MIT, he joined Jennifer Harris Trosper, a 1986 Elmwood graduate. She also went to MIT.
He said that Trosper was a big inspiration for him.
“I used to read Astronomy Magazine and the articles about the Mars rovers that Jennifer was building. Of course, I didn’t know Jennifer at the time,” Wagner said. “She is also building Mars rovers and we are also on the same project. I pop by and see her once in a while. I’ve had a lot of meetings with Jennifer over the years.”
Teachers and fellow students in his math and science classes followed her career and she sent photos of her projects back to Elmwood.
“There are not a lot of people from Elmwood going to MIT and not a lot that would even apply. Hearing from her at the time, had a really big impact and making me realize that this is something that I can actually do, and something that I can actually make happen.
“I didn’t need Jennifer to tell me that JPL was a pretty cool place to be, but her being there definitely did help to encourage me to apply,” Wagner said.
After his first job interview at JPL they finally met and she gave him a tour of the facility.
“It was an awesome time, that first tour. It was kind of like being in Candyland,” Wagner said.
On the Perseverance project Wagner has primarily been a surface mission planner.
“A lot of people, when they think of the rover, they think of just the physical rover, but there are a lot of other parts, you know, to get that rover there. There’s the whole rocket apparatus, we have to buy it from somebody. We’ve got to interface with it. We’ve got to get it from Earth to Mars — the crew stage — we call it. Of course, we’ve got to land it on Mars and then there’s the software,” Wagner said. “What the rover does, that’s kind of what I did, was to build the mission plan, what it does once we land it on the surface of Mars. My job was to figure out how best to accomplish those objectives.”
His current project will last for about another month. Then the Perseverance will release its helicopter. That deployment work will last another month. Following that, the regular mission of exploration and taking samples will last for about one martian year, or approximately two earth years, Wagner said.
The hope is that the rover will last up to 15 years. The Curiosity rover has run for nine years and is still going.
Wagner calls himself a space geek.
He confirmed the rumor that the Perseverance rover parachute has a “Easter Egg,” or secret message in it.
“They always like to do some hidden message somewhere. I should have known as soon as that parachute deployed. I said ‘That’s a very interesting pattern there.’ We were all asking questions,” Wagner said.
“They’ve kind of kept it under wraps. Of course the people who designed it and built the parachute knew, but a lot of other people didn’t,” he said. “When you put it all together, it spells ‘Dare mighty things,” which is the motto of the Curiosity Rover, as well as the laboratory.”
He has advice for students
“I tell them to work hard. Pay attention in school. Take the classes you find interesting. If you are wanting to work in space exploration, take the engineering classes and math classes. You don’t have to go into engineering to do the kind of work that I do. You can get into space exploration with a lot of different types of majors,” Wagner said. “For me, it actually led me to Mars. For me, for a long time as a kid, it was just a dream and it became a reality just this month, So you never know.”