Hazel Rehm, a resident at Wood Haven Health Care, waves as volunteers pass in their cars Tuesday afternoon during a Volunteer Drive Thru event. Around 30 volunteers, who have not been able to enter the facility due to coronavirus, waved and said hello from the safety of their vehicles.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: BGSU fall, face-to-face classes will end at Thanksgiving
- It will be different, but Wood County Fair will go on
- John “JD” DeSmith
- Latta requests local mail go through Ohio processing, not Michigan
- BG businessmen branch out
- Former teacher pleads guilty to amended charge
- Some items will no longer be taken for Perrysburg recycling
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.