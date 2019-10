Ingredients

six flour tortillas

can of refried beans

bag of mild cheddar cheese

Chi-Chi’s salsa

1/2 cup of diced red onions

1/4 cup diced green pepper

1/4 cup diced yellow pepper

1 teaspoon olive oil

one clove of garlic, diced

1 teaspoon cilantro

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon parsley

salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup Chi-Chi’s salsa

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can Rotel diced tomatoes with mild or hot chilies

1 large can of shredded Grabill chicken

1/2 cup water

Directions

Sear onions and peppers in pan with olive oil for five minutes. Add garlic, herbs, salsa, tomatoes, soup, water and chicken. Simmer on low for 15 minutes.

Use a 9-inch by 12-inch glass casserole baking dish.

Spread about 2 tablespoons of beans, 2 tablespoons of salsa, a mixture of chicken and 1/4 cup of cheese inside each tortilla. When there are six rolled-up tortillas in the dish, pour salsa and cheese over the top of tortillas. Pour half of the enchilada sauce (recipe below) over enchiladas.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes until thoroughly baked. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over each enchilada and serve with Spanish rice, Guacamole, sour cream and tortilla chips.

Serves 4-6

Enchilada Sauce

Ingredients

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup tomato paste

2 cups vegetable broth

1/4 cup flour

salt and pepper

1/4 teaspoon olive oil

Directions

Heat oil in saucepan. Sprinkle flour over oil and whisk until mixture is smooth. Cook for one minute, stirring constantly. Stir in chili powder and continue to cook for another 30 seconds.

Whisk in broth, tomato paste, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder and salt. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer 15 minutes. Adjust seasonings and serve.