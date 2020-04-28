Freshness is a key for Marco Nardone when making his mother’s classic Italian lasagna.
“Italian food is about celebration with friends and family, but you know it’s a party when someone makes lasagna,” Nardone said.
The desire for freshness extends through all the ingredients, even — when possible — the olive oil.
“Most households had their own olive oil, either that they made themselves, or somebody nearby in the community would make it,” Nardone said. “You could really taste the difference when it’s fresh. That’s true for anything else. It brings new flavors when it’s really fresh like that, and homemade. There are flavors that disappear as it ages sometimes.”
Nardone is a physics professor at Bowling Green State University. He specializes in theoretical physics and works with solid state electronic devices, especially photovoltaics.
He has fond memories of family gatherings, in his native Canada and in Italy.
“This is a classic Italian dish. My mom’s recipe, passed down through generations. She is clearly the best cook in the world. There are also thousands of variations to this recipe, including vegetarian versions,” Nardone said.
“One of our most memorable meals was lasagna shared with family in my mom’s home town in Italy, near Rome. It was a vegetarian lasagna with a white sauce and fresh artichokes. A dish like that is impossible to reproduce without the fresh ingredients, like homemade olive oil and pasta, and homegrown artichokes, but we do our best.”
His parents are originally from small towns in Italy. His father, Peter, was from Cassino and his mother, Marcella, is from Sezze.
“Everyone kind of drifted over (to Canada), over time, after World War II. So we had lots of aunts and uncles nearby. We have a big extended family in the region of southern Ontario, and Windsor in particular,” Nardone said. “They were trying to find the southernmost point in Canada, I think. The first time they had seen so much snow was when they landed in Halifax, when they immigrated they kept moving further and further south.”
Family get-togethers are important to Nardone.
“There’s always a lot of food and wine and music. A typical family get-together would be 20, and it would be really loud,” Nardone said. “There’s usually a couple of meat dishes, veal, chicken and roasted potatoes and appetizers on cutting boards, a lot of different kinds of cheeses and sliced meats. There are always a couple kinds of vegetables, like artichokes and salad. Often there would be homemade bread.”
He has made this lasagna for avariety of potluck events, introducing the recipe to friends in locales as far away as Japan.
“It’s one of my go-to recipes for a potluck,” Nardone said.
Last school year the family spent fall semester in Japan, where he saw many parallels to Italy, including freshness in their cooking and an emphasis on group activities.
“Culturally, I thought they were very similar. I brought a lasagna (to one potluck). It was harder to get the ingredients there, but everyone loved it,” Nardone said. “Most of them had only heard of it but never tried it. It was fun to eat it with chopsticks. Food is definitely a great way to explore different cultures.”
At home he will make mini lasagnas, which he will freeze, or give away.
For variety, the sauce can be spiced up with crushed chili peppers. He may also add a splash of white wine to the sauce.
He has a policy for cooking with wine.
“I think the rule of thumb is that it should be good enough to drink. If you’re going to cook with it, it should be good enough to drink,” Nardone said.
The cheeses should also be grated fresh.
For the tomatoes, while they are canned, he prefers Dei Fratelli, which is a local company, once again for the freshness.
Eggs add a little bit to the texture of the lasagna.
“It’s a little bit of a glue between the layers, almost,” Nardone said. “It sort of adds a little bit of a richness to it, without having to use something like butter.”