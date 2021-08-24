A life at sea led to a love of books, writing and fine food for Lawrence Coates.
An example of the menu that the Bowling Green State University professor prefers is his Winter Pesto with Pasta. He makes sure that it’s available year round by freezing the pesto.
“You could buy the pesto, but why? Homemade pesto in mid-winter is just a beautiful thing,” Coates said. “What makes it special for me is that I grow the basil myself.”
This meal was made in early August, with basil that was picked moments before the cooking started. But at the end of the season, Coates won’t waste his unused fresh basil. He will make the pesto recipe and put it in ice cube trays, freeze it and use it throughout the year.
“Pesto is an Italian dish, which is very common,” Coates said. “Once you make this recipe you can use it all kinds of different ways. You can have it in pasta, like I’m going to tonight, or you can put it on sandwiches. You can mix it with creme fraiche.
“You can freeze pesto and enjoy the taste of your garden all winter long. That’s pretty magical. Almost any kind of soup, pesto will make it much better.”
He grows the basil using all organic methods, but does recommend washing it.
“It’s almost a peppery fragrance to it. There’s nothing like fresh basil. I guess you can buy fresh basil in the store, and do this, but I don’t think it would be worth it. It’s like fresh tomatoes. Either you have the homegrown stuff, or you don’t,” Coates said. “I insist on fresh ground pepper for almost all of my cooking, because it makes all the difference.”
His recipe comes from “The Silver Palate Cookbook” by Julee Rosso, Sheila Lukins and Michael McLaughlin.
He has kept this recipe virtually unchanged.
“I am a restless experimenter. It’s true, but this has stayed basically the same,” Coates said.
One unusual ingredient is walnuts.
“A lot of pesto recipes call for pine nuts, instead of walnuts, but they are about three times more expensive. Walnuts have always worked fine for me,” Coates said.
He suggested using a thick pasta or a curly pasta.
“Curly pasta holds the pesto better,” Coates said.
He likes to try out new cheeses from the small size blocks at Kroger. They are generally $5, or less.
“The Pecorino Romano is similar to the Parmesan. It is also a hard, very sharp, aged, salty cheese.”
He will change the grind of the pepper depending on the dish. His favorite pepper grinder is made by OXO, because the grind is adjustable.
“It’s a really nice design and a pleasure to use. It will probably outlast me,” Coates said.
He uses a Cuisinart food processor. It’s his second one, the first having been worn out after a couple decades of regular use.
Coates is a single guy, living in Bowling Green, where he is a writer and professor of creative writing at BGSU in the English department.
His current book project, “Boom,” won the 2020 Pirate’s Alley Faulkner Society Prize in the Novella category, which was announced in June.
An article from the Los Angeles Times, San Diego edition, changed his life and led to his career.
“I always liked literature. I was a great reader. But back when I was out at sea, everybody read. You are kind of stuck in a bunk. It was before the internet and sailors, everybody, read and they were great storytellers. They spin yarns all the time,” Coates said.
Coates was in the Merchant Marine, as a third mate. He had joined the Coast Guard at 18, because of an uncle who had presented a romantic vision of life at sea, and he felt he was just not ready for college.
He was a big fan of Ernest Hemingway’s writing.
He was on the docks in San Diego and read the newspaper article that changed his life. It was a memoir of meeting Hemingway, by Gabriel García Márquez.
Because of the article he said he picked up Márquez’s book “One Hundred Years of Solitude.”
“That book really changed my life. I’d never read anything like it before in my life, but I decided that I wanted to learn to tell stories like this,” Coates said. “I first read the book in English. Then years later I read the book in Spanish, which was terrific.”
He’s been to Spain and traveled to Mexico. The book also made him want to go to college. He was in his late 20s and the GI Bill was available, so he used it. Teaching allows him to also write.
“One Hundred Years of Solitude” is probably his favorite book, but a very close second would be “Don Quixote.”