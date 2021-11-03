PERRYSBURG — The opening reception for the 5th Biennial Veterans Art Show of Northwest Ohio is Sunday at 2 p.m. at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave.
Ohio-based contemporary sculptor Heather Tarolli, who works primarily in metal, stained glass and ceramics, will give a talk on Freedom of Emotions though Art. Registration is required and can obtained online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Tarolli served in the U.S. Army from 2008 until being medically retired in 2018. Her works are inspired by her time in the military and the reintegration into civilian life. Tarolli is a full-time mother of two, student in the BFA program at the University of Toledo, and the Rage Painting instructor at H.O.O.V.E.S.
The exhibit “Duty, Honor, Creativity” will be open to the public in Way Gallery Sunday through Jan. 4. This exhibit is organized by U.S. Army veteran David Ridenour and Way library to showcase the talents of honorably discharged U. S. veterans as well as family members who wish to honor them.
This is not a juried show but an exhibit to highlight the talents and artistic abilities of veterans while honoring them for their service to our country.