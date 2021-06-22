FREMONT – Enjoy free nature activities during GroveFest at Spiegel Grove, an arboretum and the 25-acre grounds of the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, on Saturday.
GroveFest features hands-on activities and crafts at booths with regional nature organizations, including Toledo Zoo, Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, Campfire Sandusky County, Schedel Arboretum and Gardens and more. Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation will have live animals at its booth.
The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
South Creek Clydesdales will offer horse-drawn trolley rides for $3 per rider ages 13 and older, $1 for riders 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Trolley rides are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and no reservations are taken.
Ice cream will be available for a donation.
Visitor parking is off-site only with the exception of those who have handicapped tags for their car. Parking will be available on the street and in ProMedica Memorial Hospital’s parking lots at Buildings A and B, located at 605 Third Ave.
GroveFest celebrates nature, Spiegel Grove and President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes’ love of the outdoors. The couple raised cows and chickens and planted trees on their beloved estate.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.