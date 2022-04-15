National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County offers free events, educational classes, support groups and programs that address mental health for the community.
· Peer and Family Support Group is an ongoing support group led and comprised of both individuals and loved ones affected by mental illness. The group meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. at Way Public Library in Perrysburg.
· NAMI Wood County is hosting their 2022 Spring T-shirt Sale from now until the end of May. To amplify the message of “Together for Mental Health,” NAMI Wood County will use this time to bring all voices together to advocate for mental health. Their shirt was designed by Liana Carr, winner for their 2022 spring t-shirt design contest. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/tshirtfundraiser/ to purchase a shirt today.
· Are you a male identifying individual looking for support with your mental wellness? Join NAMI Wood County’s Men’s Support Group on Zoom the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. More details at www.namiwoodcounty.org.
· If you are looking for a recovery support group for adults, check out NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group. This group meeting every Wednesday from noon-1:30 p.m. hybrid – on Zoom and at the NAMI Wood County office: 541 W. Wooster St. Floor 1.
To become a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs and newsletter subscriptions. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.
There are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator or office volunteer.
NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connections support group in a hybrid model. Other support groups, like Peer and Family, currently happening in-person.
Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.