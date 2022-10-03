TOLEDO — Hospice of Northwest Ohio will facilitate a workshop for individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one on Nov. 6 from 1 to 3:00 p.m. Being held at Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s Toledo Hospice Center, the program will enable participants to interact with others to explore thoughts and feelings; and share ideas about finding comfort amidst grief and holiday stress.

The gathering will include conversation and activities for all ages. Participants will share ideas about honoring old traditions and creating new ones. Additionally, they will learn ways to find comfort during the holiday stress.

