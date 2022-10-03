TOLEDO — Hospice of Northwest Ohio will facilitate a workshop for individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one on Nov. 6 from 1 to 3:00 p.m. Being held at Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s Toledo Hospice Center, the program will enable participants to interact with others to explore thoughts and feelings; and share ideas about finding comfort amidst grief and holiday stress.
The gathering will include conversation and activities for all ages. Participants will share ideas about honoring old traditions and creating new ones. Additionally, they will learn ways to find comfort during the holiday stress.
Everyone is invited to bring 1-2 dozen cookies or a copy of a special recipe to share. If you do not have a recipe, bring a keepsake, memento, photo or family tradition to share with the group.
Anyone in the community is welcome to attend, whether or not they have an experience with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Though the workshop is free, capacity is limited and registration is required by Oct.28. To register, call Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s Bereavement Department at 419-661-4001 or 734-568-6801.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s Toledo Center is located at 800 South Detroit Ave. For more information about grief and loss, visit www.hospicenwo.org.