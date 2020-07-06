FINDLAY — The Fifth Annual Flag City Daylily Tour will be held on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.
Six Findlay-area gardeners will open their daylily gardens to the public.
Participating gardeners this year are Mike and Denise Anders, Ann and George Brickner (Perennial Plant Peddler), Sharon and Ron DeCooman, Richard and Robin Hopkins, Keith and Becky McClelland (McClelland’s Daylilies), and Linda and David Spahr.
The self-guided tour is open to the public and is free. It is again supported through a grant from the Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Maps to the gardens are available from each of the participating gardeners, the Hancock CVB, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/flag.city.daylily.tour. For more information, call 419-889-8827 or email anders@findlay.edu.