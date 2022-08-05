Fair Petting Zoo

Gabriel Dehoff, 6, and his brother Mason, 3, feed goats at the petting zoo.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Free entertainment has become a big draw for fairgoers this year at the Wood County Fair.

Concerts, a game show, a wood carver, a petting zoo and laser tag are some of the options the fair has offered families who are looking to spend a little less this year.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags