Most entertainment at fairs, such as rides and carnival games, usually cost a few dollars or tickets. However the people at Patriot Games Mobile Laser Tag wanted to a fair game — without spending a penny.
“We created this game for fairs because we knew kids would love being able to play laser tag at the fair,” said Gary Gould, the founder/owner of Patriot Games Mobile Laser Tag.
Patriot Games Mobile Laser Tag has been in business for 13 years. They are based out of southern Ohio, and have done many fairs all over the state.
These free laser tag games are five-minute matches. Players go solo instead of forming teams. There are seven to eight players per game, and player ages can range from 4 to 80.
Patriot Games allows for any Wood County Fair attendees to play a fun game of laser tag for free.
“We wanted games to be free, because no matter what time of day, no matter how much money they have, they could always come play laser tag,” Gould said.
Patriot Games’ approach is to host entertainment at fairs that were not a typical ride or carnival activity.
When going to a fair, many expect Ferris wheels, dunk tanks and mini roller coasters. However, Patriot Games wanted to think outside of the box. They wanted to provide something fun, but different for children going to fairs and carnivals, Gould said.
“We never ever heard of laser tag at any fair. Most fairs seem to have the same rides, same types of entertainment year after year with nothing new. They would have new performers performing the same entertainment,” he said.
Laser tag is not a common game to expect at fairs and it requires quite a bit of equipment. Patriot Games has made this unexpected fair spectacle accessible to anyone attending this year. While typical fair rides and games can keep the kids busy, it can strain wallets as many of those are not free.
“Fairs are for kids, and once kids spend their hard earned savings, what was there to do for entertainment,” Gould said.