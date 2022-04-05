National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is offering free events, educational classes, support groups and other programs that address mental health for the community.
NAMI Basics is an educational program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents living with mental illnesses. This six-week course covers the fundamentals of caring for your family, your child and yourself. The course is designed for parents and other family caregivers of children and adolescents who are living with a mental illness. The class is taught by trained teachers who are also family caregivers of individuals who developed symptoms of mental illness as children.
The free class begins on April 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the NAMI Wood County Office, floor 1.
Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nami-basics-0/ to register.