MILLBURY — Lake High School is preparing for the spring musical production “Freaky Friday,” about a teenage daughter and her mother who somehow end up switching bodies.
The daughter, Ellie, now has to handle the stress of planning her mother’s wedding; while her mother, Katherine, now has to handle the stress of high school once again, but now as her daughter. Through all of this they also need to work together to find a way to switch back to their normal selves.
”Freaky Friday” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International.
The shows will take place on Feb. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m., Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for seniors and students and $10 for adults. The show is based on the novel “Freaky Friday” by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films, and the stage version is based on the book by Bridget Carpenter, with music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.
For more information, visit lakeschools.org.