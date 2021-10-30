JERRY CITY — Four men are vying for two seats on the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education.
Incumbent Brian King wants to keep the seat he’s held for 16 years.
“I care about the community, and I want our kids and grandkids to get a good foundation and goals in life,” he said.
He said he appreciates the trust the community has put on him and there’s nothing a bigger than when someone trusts you with their children.
King, a 1981 Elmwood graduate, has four children who have graduated from the district. He has five grandchildren enrolled as well.
He said he looks at the district as a $17 million business, and as a taxpayer he wants to continue being fiscally responsible while giving staff resources and looking out for the best interest of the community.
King said he has helped the district live within its means without having to ask for more taxes.
Not only does he understand the business side, but also the people side, he said.
“I think we’ve done a nice job on the business side,” he said. “We’ve had a great working relationship with the union staff.”
The district has done a great job educating kids, King said.
“It’s all of us working together to be successful.”
Elmwood has held classes in person for the last two years and started this year not mandating masks.
“We realize the importance of in-person education, and we want our kids in school,” King said.
He said that no plan will make everyone 100% happy but the school board must do its best to follow the laws.
He said he is always trying to improve things that impact students, whether it be curriculum, staff development or facilities.
“We try to give them the whole package and make them proud to be going to a school like Elmwood,” King aid.
Kristen Endicott is not running for reelection, which opened up the second seat.
David Lee is a former teacher.
He taught for two years at North Baltimore and two years at Elmwood before spending 24 years at Penta Career Center.
“I know a little bit about education,” Lee said.
He said he must have been doing something right to keep that position for so long, and added he regularly gets invitations to parties and weddings from past students and those students he has coached in wrestling.
Lee taught western civilization, American government and what is now called career-based intervention at Penta.
While he says he may not know about the music department or the security being used, “I’m a quick study.
“This I will take serious,” he said about serving on the board.
He said he decided to run when a friend told him two seats were open and said he would do a good job.
“I’ve always been a part of Elmwood,” Lee said.
The 1978 graduate has four sons who graduated as Royals and has grandchildren in the district.
“I know every board member and every candidate. I think Elmwood is in a good spot. All four men really do care about Elmwood,” Lee said. “I’m not afraid to talk to people. I think I can contribute based on the experience I have.”
He retired in 2015 and started a mowing/landscaping business that now has more than 100 customers.
He is no relation to current school board President Ryan Lee, although he said he has worked for him at Penta and when he was athletic director at Elmwood.
He couldn’t pinpoint any area that needs to be improved, “but if (a problem) is brought to the board and they have ideas, that’s when I would get involved,” he said.
Jeremie Pennington said he wants to see more communication between the school board and the community.
“I think there’s maybe a lack of communication, there could be more transparency and community involvement,” Pennington said.
He said that isn’t necessarily the board’s fault, and that the community could show more interest.
“I’m trying to get more people involved on both sides of it,” Pennington said. “I wanted to get a more in-dept look at how the district was run and what kind of changes we could make to make it a better learning environment for students,” he said.
He especially wants to see more programs for gifted students, saying the district is doing an excellent job for special needs students but has limited options for those considered gifted.
Pennington has one child still in school and two graduates, and has lived in the district for 18 years
He said he thinks the district has good board and knew one seat was opening.
He has financial experience from being a location manager at an area agronomy center.
“I’m hoping for some open mindedness – to explore other options that could better the learning opportunities for our students.”
Pennington said he will listen to what the community wants and take those comments into consideration.
“It’s got to be a good working partnership for it to work. Both sides need to listen and express their thoughts,” he said.
William J. Zimmerman has been an active member of the Elmwood community for 16 years and has had two children graduate from the district. One is still in school.
“I feel like it’s time for me, with my kids getting out of school, to become more involved in the community,” he said.
He has operated a construction company for more than 20 years. Zimmerman said has a good handle on the community and, with a wife who is a teacher, he also has an education background.
“I’ve lived here quite a few years now so I’m aware of the workings in the district,” he said.
Zimmerman has been involved with the athletic boosters for 10 years and is the president.
He said if elected, he will follow the health department guidelines regarding quarantine rules.
Zimmerman said he is a big supporter of trades education, and that society has lost its focus on that.
He proposes more trades education, even outside Penta Career Center.
He said the district is not lacking in educating the students.
“I know that we have come through some trying times … but education is most important with our kids,” Zimmerman said. “Education should be the main focus.”