The Community Learning Centers of the Wood County Educational Service Center has developed a summer/school year social emotional learning program called Foundations.
This program is based on a 50-day topical schedule and is centered around giving students the social emotional building blocks they need to head back into the school year on a strong and positive note, according to a CLC news release.
“We believe that during these trying times, SEL is a necessary component of the daily school schedule,” stated Annie Pilmore, program administrator. “Further, this curriculum, which can be utilized over the summer, gives students experience in the distance learning environment and allows them to become accustomed to Google Classroom.”
One of our primary goals was to ensure it was self-driven, easily usable and accessible, with almost no parental guidance needed.
“We hope to assist parents in breaking up the long summer days,” Pilmore said.
Foundations was created by a team of certified teachers and counselors and includes both 21st CCLC program academic objectives, with the five SEL categories in mind. Daily topics include courage, confidence, pride, leadership, resilience and integrity.
It includes a blend of learning, complete with math, reading, physical activity and virtual field trips. This curriculum will be available to any student, free of charge.
Follow these steps to access the Foundations Classroom:
• Create a Google account.
• Head to the classroom link to view the module:www.classroom.google.com3. Select the “Go to Classroom” button.
• Log in using a personal Gmail account. Select the plus (+) sign in the right-hand corner of the screen, then select “join class.”
• Enter the class code: CTYXPQW7.
The Community Learning Centers of the Wood County Educational Service Center provide enrichment and extended learning activities for elementary children in grades kindergarten-five.
The daily before-school, after-school, and summer STARS, and intervention programs meet the care and supervision needs of parents during out-of-school hours,providingengaging children in fun learning experiences that complement their school-day instruction.