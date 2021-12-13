The Bowling Green Community Foundation has announced its grant recipients for 2021 for implementation in 2022.
The Bowling Green Community Foundation, dedicated to improving the quality of life in Bowling Green, with the sole support of private donations, creates grants for Bowling Green area nonprofits to benefit from.
Over $50,000 will be awarded to Bowling Green nonprofits. The grants focus on educational or sports activities, health or safety initiatives, environmental sustainability, and the visual performing arts.
The Bowling Green Community Foundation 2021 recipients, implemented in 2022 include:
· Black Swamp Players: Funding will support a project titled, Theater for Social Justice: Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles, specifically supporting the staging of community events around the topic of structural and systemic racism. $2,500
· Bowling Green Curling Club Inc.: Purpose of this grant funding will support the expansion of the Next Level: Junior Curling with the purchase of youth curling equipment, coaching curriculum and training aids that will enable more kids to get on the ice and reduce the cost of the programs. $1,500
· Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Foundation: Funding will support shade structures over the player bench and spectator seating at Eli Joyce Field in City Park to protect players and spectators from the sun and harmful UV rays during baseball games. $2,500
· Bowling Green Police Division: The awarding of this grant funds the department with funds to purchase cameras to improve upon the existing surveillance camera network in downtown Bowling Green. $5,000
· Bowling Green State University (Center for Violence Prevention and Education): The Center for Violence Prevention and Education at Bowling Green State University focuses on power-based violence at BGSU and in the greater Bowling Green community area. Funding will support the Green Dot Initiative by offering more Green Dot bystander training workshops to BGSU and the Bowling Green area. The programs will encourage proactive, prosocial and actionable behaviors that will reduce and prevent instances of power-based personal violence. $3,000
· Bowling Green Youth Baseball at Carter Park: The baseball facility needs updates and improvements. Funds will go to adding an AED machine to the North facility. Funds will also add 8 bleacher canopy coverings with supportive cables over independent sets of bleachers, constructed of high density knitted polyethylene for longevity. $2,500
· Brown Bag Food Project: The project helps fight food insecurity in the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding will allow for the purchase of a commercial freezer to provide frozen meat and dairy to clients. $3,543
· Falcon Food and Resource Community/Falcon Food Pantry: Funding will allow for ad-hoc food security programs to be housed in one permanent place where students, faculty and staff in need can receive food. Falcon Food Pantry will also be engaging in programming on campus and the community on issues related to food insecurity. $1,000
· Friend of the Wood County Parks: The parks have seen an uptake of attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding will be used to add 3 AEDs for 2 properties in Bowling Green: Carter Historic Farm and Wood County District Headquarters to keep visitors safe. $2,508
· Girl Scouts of Western Ohio: Funding will provide financial assistance and programming supplies to approximately 60 Girl Scout members in the area. The Girl Scouts mission provides girls with courage, confidence, and character, helping them make the world a better place. $825
· NAMI Wood County: Funding will focus on providing training for facilitators in the Wellness Recovery Action Plan course, increasing peer programming for Wood County. $5,000
· Sleek Academy PTO: Sleek Academy focuses on individual-based learning based on the fundamentals of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, providing students with a level of confidence and independence through project-based lessons. The environment where a student learns is vital to their growth. Funding would help continue to create a space for creativity and exploration for students. $5,000
· St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is creating a full-time childcare/preschool with the pilot programming beginning in January and a complete program launching in fall of 2022. Funding will help support an art appreciation program for the upcoming childcare/preschool program. Children will develop a foundational knowledge of artists, cultures, media and basics of art theory. $1,650
· The Cocoon: As Wood County’s only domestic and sexual violence agency, The Cocoon provides a safe haven for all experiencing abuse, their children and pets. Funding would help support the Cocoon’s use of safe communication for survivors using untraceable TracFones and airtime cards. TracFones can be a situation of life and death for survivors to reach out in moments of personal crisis. Cocoon supplies approximately 35 TracFones and 100 airtime cards each year. $3,082
· The Parklet Project: Alleyways present an opportunity to improve the first impression to guests of downtown Bowling Green. Funding allows for the development of “Dog Leg Alley,” located next to Finders Records adjacent to City Lot 1 and wraps around to Amish Deli. The Parklet Project plans to revitalize this space by adding a wood pergola, improving the lighting, and adding public art, seating and signage that commemorates the history of the space. $3,750
· Wood County Prevention Coalition: Prom and graduation are time-honored events in students’ lives. Funds would help satisfy the Safe Celebrations program, which is multi-faceted strategy which allows Bowling Green High School students and their parents to be safer during landmark moments. This program betters those odds. $3,000
· Wood Lane Industries: The Bowling Green Farmers Market has been an outdoor event that benefitted with record attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. During these events, there is entertainment and food trucks that patrons have enjoyed. Consequently, with the increase in attendance, there is a strong need for additional temporary seating. Funding will provide Wood Lane Industries with seating and for other entertainment needs. $442.68
· Wood Lane Residential Services: Wood Lane Residential Services serve approximately 230 individuals with developmental/intellectual disabilities in Bowling Green. Funds will create a technology-based learning and inclusive interaction space into Wood Lane Residential Service’s new building for their Positive Community Connections program, including the purchase of a Smart Board, tablets and accessories. $3,000
· Janis L. Pallister Fund/Wood County Public Library – Funds given directly to the Wood County District Public Library to purchase video tapes – emphasis on foreign films. $558
Total distribution = $50,359
Established in 1994, the Bowling Green Community Foundation exists to improve the quality of life in the Bowling Green area by providing funding and support for diverse and innovative programs. For more information on the Bowling Green Community Foundation or ways to donate, go to www.bgohcf.org.