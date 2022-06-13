FREMONT – The Fostoria Community Band will perform the first Verandah Concert of the season on Wednesday at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.
The band will play a variety of concert band music on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home.
An ice cream social begins at 6:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Donations can be made for ice cream.
Concert-goers are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating on the expansive Hayes Home lawn.
The Fostoria Community Band was organized in 1994 and began playing in 1995. Since then, it has played a variety of venues around the region. The band is directed by Phil Miller, who is also the director of bands at Carey Exempted Village Schools in Carey.
Hayes Presidential will be open on Wednesdays this summer. The museum will be open from 9 am.-8:30 p.m. Hayes Home tours are offered on the hour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The research library is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
For the full Verandah Concert Series schedule, visit https://www.rbhayes.org/news/2022/03/01/general/mark-your-calendar-for-summer-verandah-concerts-at-hayes-presidential/.
If there is inclement weather, concerts could be canceled. For updates, visit rbhayes.org or call 800-998-7737.
Hayes Presidential is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner for the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.