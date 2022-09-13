PEMBERVILLE – A familiar face is returning to the superintendent’s office at Eastwood Local Schools.
Glenda O’Brien has returned part time to her former role as superintendent’s secretary.
At a special meeting Sept. 1, the board of education accepted the resignation of Jenny McNair as superintendent’s secretary and EMIS coordinator, effective Sept. 7.
Board members then hired O’Brien for up to 30 hours per week at a rate of pay of $25 per hour for the 2022-23 school year, effective Sept. 2.
“I knew they needed someone to fill in, so I decided I would be able to help,” O’Brien said.
She said the flexible schedule will allow her to care for a family member.
“We had a tight timeline to hire someone to fill the roles,” said Superintendent Brent Welker. “Glenda was generous enough to agree to come back until we can fill the role permanently.”
He said there is a lot of familiarity and comfort having her back in the office.
“It’s good to have her back. We also appreciate everything Jenny did for us as well,” Welker said.
McNair had been with the district for more than four years.
“Her kind and compassionate approach to anyone and everyone she met will be missed,” Welker said in a community email.
O’Brien was employed at Eastwood for 36 years. She started as a high school secretary in 1982. Twelve years later, she became the superintendent’s secretary, a post she held for 24 years before retiring in 2018.
Kathy Lee, formerly the EMIS coordinator at Lakota Schools, will take on that same role at Eastwood in a part-time role.
For a retirement story on O’Brien in 2018, Welker jokingly described O’Brien as “she who shall be obeyed. She’s one of two of those in my life.”
“I would say that is still the case,” he said Thursday.