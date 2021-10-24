A former Bowling Green High School teacher was told to sit down when he aired his grievances at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Dallas Black attended the Oct. 19 Bowling Green City Schools meeting and reminded members they had taken an oath to uphold Ohio laws.
He said his termination proceedings were “very clear violations of the law by the board and the administration.”
Black had walked around the room, handing out a flyer detailing his termination proceeding, while Superintendent Francis Scruci gave his report.
Scruci asked board President Norm Geer to stop that action as it was distracting and unprofessional.
“How seriously do you take your vote to follow the laws of Ohio,” Black asked board members. “Do you realize how clearly the laws have been violated?”
He said his insurance was canceled two days after his contract was terminated when in fact the law says they should have waited 10 days.
“I’m not sure this is the right time and place for you to make your case,” Geer said. “I think you’re making allegations that are not anything we can respond to at this time.”
“The question is, the public has a right to know if they vote for incumbents, it’s a status quo, a vote for the same,” Black said. “If they want change, they’re going to have to vote for people that are not incumbents.
“I just want to give everybody a chance to either claim ignorance – either your ignorant of the law or you’re part of the group that is overtly violating Ohio laws.”
“We all respect the Constitution, and we follow the law and you’re entitled to your opinion,” Geer said.
Scruci said Black can make his case at the formal hearing that was scheduled for Monday.
“This is not the place or the time,” Scruci said. “You will have your day and you will find out. I will tell you I stand behind this board and this board has not done anything illegal.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard Scruci again ask for substitute bus drivers.
“As a sub, you don’t have to work every day,” he said.
The district has had to cancel bus routes this month for lack of subs for drivers who were out sick.
Scruci also said he was overwhelmed with the community’s help with food and supplies when the call for assistance went out for the school pantries used by students.
“It is just another example about how Bowling Green rallies to help those in need,” he said.
• Heard Kisha Nichols give an update on the Dear Santa Society.
She and co-workers at Kenwood Elementary have taken over the project with the retirement of Dee Szalejko.
“Monetary donations are the thing that runs Dear Santa,” she said.
Donations are tax deductible. Checks may be payable to the Dear Santa Society and mailed to P.O. Box 513, Bowling Green, OH 43402; via PayPal at donate@DearSantaSociety.org; or through Venmo @Dear-Santa.
The program provides presents, hygiene products and a ham to families in need who live in the Bowling Green school district.
Nichols said they are anticipating a high need this year.
“We would appreciate any support you can give,” she said.
• Learned from board member Tracy Hovest that band students were raising funds to take a trip to Disney World in the spring but have been limited to what they can do because of the pandemic.
She asked that anyone interested in helping with donations should contact her.
• Heard from parent Paul Tyson, who again addressed the board about the district’s mask mandate.
The board needs to take the offense in addressing masks.
“When you’ve talked to the health department … has anyone passed on ways to deal with this?” he said.
Scruci said no one likes the mask idea, but the guideline is if they are wearing a mask, they won’t lose instructional time by being sent home due to close contact.
He said there was little push-back from students, who have adapted to the requirement.
“We’re just following the guidelines so we can keep kids in school,” he said.
• Employed Melanie Garbig as a substitute principal at Crim Elementary on an as-needed basis for the 2021-22 school year. She will be paid $420 per day.
Garbig retired in July as the district’s executive director of pupil services.
• Accepted $14,163 in donations, including $8,820 from Tom Klein for a kiln, oxygen generator, glass and metal supplies, a jeweler’s table, molds and art books for the high school art department.
The balance was for donations of clothing, snacks, noise canceling headphones and an air purifier.