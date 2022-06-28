PERRYSBURG — A local food truck is rolling through the competition in a Food Network show, and the flamboyant queen of the truck is sharing a recipe from her popular menu.
Sugar Vermonte purchased a run-down 1960s RV last year with her stimulus check, and painted it pink to start her dream food business.
Maybe Cheese Born With It was born.
The name “came out of my sassy imagination,” said Vermonte in an interview at a friend’s Perrysburg home earlier this month.
She wanted to have fun with the name.
“Mac and cheese is love. Mac and cheese is everything. It’s good, old home cooking, sticks to your ribs, makes you happy.”
Vermonte shared the recipe for her Cray Cray Caprese, not the mac and cheese recipe — which is a trade secret — for this column.
The caprese is refreshing, she said, and has an amazing combination of Italian flavors.
“You have these delicious fresh flavors, and it combines with the decadent mac and cheese, and I just absolutely love it. It’s one of my favorites.”
Put it on mac and cheese or serve it as a salad.
Vermonte didn’t measure out each ingredient, because “in my mind, cooking is more of an art than a science.
“I know what tastes good, and I know what I love, and I’ve always measured by eyesight. That’s how I roll.”
Vermonte said she was invited to “The Great American Food Truck Race” after clicking on a Facebook link.
“The Great American Food Truck Race,” which airs on Food Network Sunday evenings, started filming in March. Episode five airs Sunday.
The show provided tricked-out food trucks.
Vermonte said perfecting a mac and cheese recipe for the show has been a work in progress. She modified her mom’s recipe, and changed the cheese sauce.
“A food truck is a different beast. You don’t have hours for every batch.”
She said she learned how to make a bechamel for the mac and cheese that was creamy, rich and delicious.
“It’s a drastically different recipe that we use now than we used when we got on the show,” Vermonte said.
The bechamel she now uses was introduced in last Sunday’s episode and was modified from show host Tyler Florence’s own recipe.
“He gave all the teams amazing advice on and off camera,” Vermonte said about Florence. “He is the top expert in this field so I took every opportunity I could to learn from him.”
Vermonte locally sources all the ingredients needed for the food truck as it travels through Northwest Ohio, starting around Memorial Day weekend. She is taking bookings throughout the region.
She buys produce from a farmer’s market in Temperance, Michigan, including the fresh Hawaiian basil needed for the Cray Cray Caprese.
“I really like to use these local ingredients and highlight these local flavors,” she said.
Vermonte said she came up with the menu item names, like Don’t Go Bacon My Heart (with chicken and crisp bacon, drizzled with house ranch) and Pesto Both Worlds (mac and cheese paired with pesto and parmesan cheese, and drizzled with balsamic glaze).
“I know what tastes good. I’m thick, as you can see. I’ve been eating mac and cheese my entire life and putting toppings on it,” she said. “I went with really classic flavors that would pair well with mac and cheese.”
Vermonte’s lifelong friend Keith Logue has traveled throughout California with her for “The Great American Food Truck Race.”
For the first episode, the team made Poblano No She Didn’t mac and cheese, incorporating a poblano pepper with salsa on top.
In last Sunday’s show, they crafted a box lunch to sell on the Redondo Beach, California, boardwalk.
The show, in its 15th season, started with nine teams. The team with the lowest sales each week goes home.
Maybe Cheese Born With It finished in fourth place Sunday, with the top five teams continuing.
“I went in with zero to no experience,” Vermonte said, adding that she had a pop-up truck last year for about three months. “I really went in blind and learned in front of everyone’s television sets.”
Vermonte is from Royal Oak, Michigan, and Logue is from Toledo. The two met 10-15 years ago working at the gay bars.
Fellow drag performer Mahogany Reign is her team’s head chef. Vermonte is the drag name used by David Gedert.
The Cray Cray Caprese topping was just so appealing, Vermonte said.
“My whole setup is mac and cheese loaded with gourmet toppings. And caprese was one of the first ones I came up with because I just love caprese salad and it marries really well with mac and cheese.”
Logue said they run out of Cray Cray Caprese in the food truck every week.
Pink sea salt is a must in the recipe, Vermonte said.
“My aesthetic is if Dolly Parton had a food truck, what would it look like? The answer is pink and sparkly. Anywhere I can incorporate pink it just brings a little joy to my day.”
She said she started performing along with her Dolly Parton cassette tape when she was 5 years old. Parton inspired the wig and her persona.
Vermonte said anytime there was a holiday gathering, her mom would bring giant containers of mac and cheese.
“People would just go crazy for it and there would never be leftovers. So, growing up, mac and cheese was love for me.”
In an early episode, food truck competitors had to craft a signature dish that reflects who they are as a food truck.
Vermonte said she was inspired by her parents, who are both deceased.
“Both of them had a passion for food and a passion for spreading love through the community.”
She said she takes lessons they taught her about cooking and the community and incorporates them into her business.
Vermonte said she is interested in expanding with more food trucks.
What Chipotle did for the burrito, she wants to do for mac and cheese.
“All I want is the entire world. All I want is everything.”