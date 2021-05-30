Music is very important to Cully Foos and he plans to pursue it professionally his entire life — even when he joins the military.
Since learning to play the guitar in the fifth grade, the Bowling Green High School senior has filled many musical roles and accumulated several honors along the way.
A member of the BGHS Marching Band, Foos said he enjoys the leadership role he plays as the drum major for the group. The drum major often is the liaison between the music director and the band members.
“I like to help people out.”
In his junior year, he was selected as one of the only four bassoon players in the All-State Band. Since the eight grade, he has played the bassoon with the Toledo Youth Symphony.
Foos plays sax in the high school jazz band.
He says what he likes about performing in a group is the camaraderie among the members.
“Everybody has to be on their A game,” Foos said.
He said he likes watching musical performances as much as performing.
“It really gives me a rush to see it come together.”
Foos said while he has always intended to go to college, he has decided to first join the military with the intention of becoming a member of one of the 10 Marine Corps field bands in the United States.
He got the idea from his older brother, who served in the National Guard band playing bass while pursuing a degree in education at the University of Cincinnati.
“When I was weighing my options among the military branches, I realized I really wanted to go into the Marines. I know it’s one of the toughest branches and I want to test my strength and courage to get through their boot camp.”
Once Foos meets the requirements to be a Marine, he will be classified as a rifleman, although he would be performing in one of the bands.
Another feature of being part of a Marine band is that he will not stay in one place.
“One of the reasons I want to do this is for the travel,” Foos said. “The Marine bands are at a lot of ceremonies, schools, and colleges all over the country and overseas as well.”
He said one of the biggest functions of the band is recruitment.
“The band members look super-professional and we want young people to think ‘I want to be that person.’”
Foos said he really likes the educational benefits, too, because the GI Bill covers college tuition.
Once in college, he plans to attain a degree in music education so that he can become a band teacher.
Foos said his greatest inspiration in high school came from Bruce Corrigan, band director, and Jeremy Sison, the assistant band director.
“I was always inspired by Mr. Sison’s kindness and enthusiasm while he conducted the jazz band and the school’s pit orchestra or was involved with the high school theater club,” he said, “Mr. Corrigan always cared a lot about students and music. He interacts so well with all the students.”
Foos is the son of Larry and Nancy Foos.