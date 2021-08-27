Calling all sleuths and art-lovers: The Wood County District Public Library is holding a Bowling Green Mural Scavenger Hunt from Sept. 1 at noon to Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.
Can you find all of the murals hidden around Bowling Green? Admire the beautiful artwork while participating in WCDPL’s scavenger hunt competition. Follow the clues, find the murals, and finish WCDPL’s form to win.
“One thing residents and visitors alike may notice in Bowling Green are all the amazing murals on buildings and alleyways around town,” said Rosie Minnick, information services librarian. “What better way to highlight these hidden gems of than to make a scavenger hunt with them?”
To participate, pick up a clue sheet from the library and fill out your answers on the Google Form that will be posted to WCDPL’s social media. For more information, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org.