COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers and partner agencies issued six boating under the influence violations and contacted more than 1,800 boaters statewide about safe and legal watercraft use from July 2-4. The effort was part of Operation Dry Water, a nationwide initiative aimed at removing impaired boaters from public waterways.
“Strong law enforcement presence made the holiday weekend safer for everyone on the water,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “I commend our officers and partner agencies for their efforts to enforce sober boating statewide.”
Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue. Alcohol use is dangerous for passengers, too: intoxicated passengers can easily slip, fall overboard, or suffer other serious injuries.
Boating under the influence applies to drugs as well as alcohol. Even some prescription medications can make operating a recreational vessel unsafe.
In Ohio, it is illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher in Ohio. Persons found to be boating under the influence can expect to incur severe penalties such as fines, jail, and loss of privileges to register and operate boats.
Coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, Operation Dry Water’s national crackdown on impaired boaters has reduced boating fatalities due to alcohol impairment by 17% since 2009.
The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft administers Ohio’s boating programs. The funding to support local marine patrol units comes from the state’s Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees, as well as funds provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.