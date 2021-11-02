PERRYSBURG — Working toilets jazzed up to bring awareness of the 4.2 billion people around the world who are living without access to a safe toilet will be auctioned off later this month.
Waterhouse bath & kitchen studio s has partnered with Kohler to create an art show featuring unusual canvases: Toilets.
Artists’ work will be on display in the Waterhouse studio located at 125 E. Indiana Ave. starting Friday. There is an online voting link. The winner will be announced on Facebook Live on Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.
After voting is complete, there will be an online auction link for the entries.
Each piece of art is still a working toilet. They could also be used as planters, birdbaths, coolers or sculptures. All proceeds will be donated to a charity chosen by the winning artist along with a donation to water.org.
The United Nations General Assembly designated Nov. 19 as World Toilet Day.