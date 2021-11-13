As the holidays approach and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year, it’s important that those who are eligible, healthy and feeling well make an appointment to donate blood or platelets. The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage, and donors are urged to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.
According to the CDC, flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing and shutdowns across the country, and many Americans may have reduced immunity this year. When seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease. Paired with winter weather, busy holiday schedules and ongoing coronavirus concerns, the already-struggling blood supply could be further impacted throughout winter.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, all who come to donate through Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.
Opportunities to donate:
Bowling Green
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bowling Green State University, Olscamp Hall
Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., BGSU, Olscamp Hall
Thursday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., BGSU, Olscamp Hall
Nov. 30: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wood County Courthouse Complex, 1 Courthouse Square
Perrysburg
Nov. 27: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saint Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front St.
Portage
Nov. 30: 1-7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 301 W. Main St.
Rossford
Nov. 26: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road
Stony Ridge
Nov. 26: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike