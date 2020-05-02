The Wood County Hospital Guild flower sale will take place next week.
On Monday, a portion of all sales at Klotz Floral Design and Garden, 905 Napoleon Road, will go to the guild.
Tuesday-Friday, customers must mention the guild and a portion of the sale will also go to the guild. Coupons will also be available at the counter at Klotz.
On Tuesday, a guild representative will be staffing the raffle table. For every $25 purchase, become eligible for the raffle. Additional $10 purchases get customers an additional raffle ticket. An example is, spend $45 and get three raffle tickets.
Klotz is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.