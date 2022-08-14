Smile, you’re in the Kiddie Parade.
A favorite event at the Pemberville Free Fair steps off Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Each child must have a signed waiver prior to the parade.
No farm wagons or wagons larger than 8 feet by 10 inches allowed.
Judging will be based on:
Theme representation and rules
Originality and creativeness
Artistic presentation
Registration will be from 5:15-5:45 p.m. at the Pemberville Opera House.
Parade moves at 6:30 p.m.
Floats, displays and vehicles must be placed in line by 5:45 p.m.
There will be preliminary judging as the parade forms. Winners will be announced as they pass the Main Grand Stand on the fairgrounds in the order of procession. There will be no turning around and coming through a second time due to safety issues.
Every entrant 14 years or younger will receive a free ride ticket.
Ball teams, Scouts, or other groups welcomed-please call in advance for your line-ups.
Ride tickets will be given to the winners.
First place gets 25 tickets, second gets 20 tickets, third gets 15 tickets, and honorable mention will receive 10 tickets.
CATEGORIES
1. Theme: “Miles of Smiles at the Pemberville Free Fair”
2. The Good OLE days (things of the past)
3. Radio, TV, movies and commercials
4. Fun on the farm
5. Small floats
6. Patriotic- designs using red, white and blue
7. Spectacular sports
8. Fun on wheels - bikes, strollers or anything on wheels
Kiddie Parade committee members are Jami Mullholand, 419-308-8333, Abbey Smith, 419-322-9705, and Katie Recker, 419-308-5536.