Last week, I received a call from a client about treating a Magnolia tree that had a scale infestation. The scale insect was producing honeydew that was dripping onto the Spirea growing under the Magnolia. Client then mentioned they noticed green houseflies on the flowers of the Spirea.
After some research, the green houseflies are known as a bottlefly or blowfly. These flies often look somewhat like houseflies, but may be shiny metallic green, blue, bronze, or black. These bottle or blow flies lay eggs in decomposing organic matter, like garbage, animal manure, decaying vegetables, grass clippings and poorly managed compost piles.
So why were these flies on the Spirea? You might think they were attracted to the honeydew; however, they were attracted to the Spirea flowers. I started to think about this, never really paying much attention to flies visiting flowers in my landscape, until relatively recently.
Joe Boggs, horticulture educatorfor Hamilton County, noticed this same phenomenon and researched an article published in 2001 in the journal Canadian Entomologist. The author claimed that the classification order Diptera or true flies are the second most important order of flower-visiting and flower-pollinating insects worldwide.
A review published in the Journal of Pollination Ecology in 2015 noted, “Diptera exhibit many of the same foraging behaviors as other flower visitors and they are effective pollinators in both natural and agricultural ecosystems.”
Green bottle flies were the focus of a paper published in 2015 highlighting their frequent visits to Oxeye daisy, Leucanthemum vulgare. In other words, flies are very important plant pollinators
So, why have flies been largely ignored as pollinators until relatively recently? Because they are flies. And bees have enjoyed a better marketing campaign.
Consider the frequently used quote: One of every three bites of food depends on bees. Obviously, the bee quote does sound more appetizing than one of every three bites of food depends on flies. And there lies the problem: perception.
Our perception of flies is they are repulsive. Consider this saying “dropping like flies.” Or, the Moroccan saying: Better a handful of bees than a basket full of flies. One of my favorites that apparently originated in China: Do not use a hatchet to remove a fly from your friend’s forehead. Sounds like the makings of a courtroom defense strategy.
Of course, some flies are clearly honored as plant pollinators. Another fly in the Diptera order is the “hover flies” for their hovering flight behavior. Another common name for the hover fly is “flower flies” for their visitation to flowers. These flies provide a twofer because their larvae are predators that commonly feed on aphids. There is not much of a secondary benefit to bottle flies, or blow flies, unless you want to get rid of a dead skunk or dog doo doo.