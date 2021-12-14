PORTAGE — Making Buttery Peanut Brittle is such a workout, it could take away some of the guilt from eating the candy.
“Be ready to stir because it takes a good half hour to 45 minutes and you’re working with really hot syrup,” Fran Amos said of her recipe. “And you’ve got to move fast.”
She found this recipe in an old candy book after she became determined to recreate a peanut brittle she had, growing up in Bowling Green.
“I tried it, in hopes that I would get what would taste like I had as a kid. It’s as close as I can get.”
One of her fondest childhood memories is shopping at a bakery downtown and spying the candy sold by a local man.
“His name was Bill and he made peanut brittle. He worked out of a bakery. You walked in and there was a great big jar and there was peanut brittle in it, in logs. I think they were 50 cents or $1 apiece,” she said. “It was delicious.”
Her family and friends clamor for it every Christmas.
“I’ve made it every year for 60 years, every Christmas,” she said.
Don’t panic if you can’t find peanuts locally. Amos said she went to all the Bowling Green groceries in preparation for this interview, and couldn’t find peanuts.
Thanks to her daughter’s suggestion of peanuts.com, she was in business.
Amos prepared another dish that is unusually sweet. Slum Gum is a spaghetti sauce with some surprising ingredients.
It has molasses and brown sugar, which Amos doubles, along with butter beans and bacon.
“It’s got green peppers in it. It’s got tomatoes. It was something I did a lot in the summer, because a lot of it came out of the garden.”
This recipe is also an oldie, but a goodie.
Amos got it from a woman she worked with at Food Town. She was the bookkeeper there for 40 years, retiring 20 years ago.
“That job was just like a big family,” she said.
Fellow Food Town workers still get together once a month, meeting at the Big Boy restaurant in Bowling Green the last Wednesday of the month.
Amos lives on a glorious 11-acre property west of the village. Four acres are farmed, and “the rest is mowing,” she said. This summer, with all the rain, Amos said she spent at least two entire days a week on the mower. She also trims 60 bushes herself.
She and her late husband Don, who died two years ago at Christmas time, were married for 60 years.
They met after they each came out of engagements with other people.
“I saw him (Don) go through town one day with his car,” Amos said. “He went into the Army and I wrote him a letter and told him I wanted to go out with him. He came home the first time he got a leave and we went to the Wood County Fair, and that was it.
“I thought he was the most handsomest thing I’d ever seen in my life, when I saw him drive through,” she said. “I always believed, you see what you want, go get it.”
They built their first house on Ohio 25, across from the quarry.
“One day, all the pictures fell off the wall, because they blasted,” Amos said. “And I said, we’re getting out of here.”
Amos has a son and a daughter, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She belongs to Christ Methodist Church in Portage.