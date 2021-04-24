Lilith Fletcher and Cole Nemeth were named queen and king at Bowling Green High School’s spring homecoming, held Friday.
The court also includes seniors Madison Barbour, Zane Kirchner, Terra Sloane and Alex Landgraf; Penta Career Center representatives Phoebe Ducat and Nathan Hart; juniors Kelsey Kerr, Brynna Gaines and Thompson Black; sophomores Kendalyn Robinson and Tyler Thompson; and freshmen Mishty Mallik and Drew Thomas.
Fletcher is the daughter of Rachel and Chad Fletcher. She plays volleyball and runs track and is a member of DECA. She has helped organize and run the BGHS blood drive and Zombie Mud Run with DECA, volunteered at the Black Swamp Arts festival, and coached volleyball through the Community Center. She is a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, she plans to attend BGSU to major in biology with a long-term goal to become a doctor.
Nemeth is the son of Dana and Michael Nemeth. He is a member of StuCrew, Drama Club, the Bobcat marching band and Madrigals. He is also involved with the all-school musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” He is a recipient of the BGSU freshman scholarship, and his plans are to attend BGSU and pursue a degree in nursing.
Barbour is the daughter of Amy and Michael Barbour. She is involved with Young Life and the Bobcat marching band. She is also involved with her church youth group and Spotlight Dance Company. She has received a full academic scholarship, the Olivet Out of State Assistance Grant, and ONU visit grant. She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University and major in environmental science and minor in children’s ministry work, with a goal to work with solar panel development and use.
Kirchner is the son of Laural and Mike Kirchner. He is a member of the swim team, runs cross country and track, and plays tennis. He is also a member of the Senior Art Studio and DECA. Zane is an honors student and has volunteered with the Zombie Mud Run. His plans are to attend Bowling Green State University.
Sloane is the daughter of Heather and Robert Sloane. She is a member of the BGHS Drama Club, Improv Troupe and StuCrew, and active in the choir and art departments. She is also an honor roll student, member of the National Honor Society, and a member of the National French Honor Society. She is active in the BG community through community theater programs, the Educational Theater Association, a server at Call of the Canyon, and a recipient of the Ohio State Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood Scholarship. Her plans are to attend the College of William & Mary to major in government and minor in women and gender studies.
Landgraf is the son of Angela and Edgar Landgraf. He is the varsity soccer captain, president of the Bobcat band and the Bowling Green Energy Project, and a DECA member. He volunteers with the Wood County Teen Court program and Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Program. He is an honor roll student, NWOSSCA District Scholar Athlete, recipient of a College Board National Recognition Scholarship, and a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to attend the University of Chicago.
Ducat is the daughter of John and Diane Ducat, and Chelsea and Jake Keller. A senior at Penta, she is a Skills USA Ambassador and has volunteered with Goodwill, Toys for Tots and Food for Thought. She is also an honor roll student. Her career plans are to pursue civil engineering.
Hart is the son of Joy and Tony Hart. He is on a full-time job placement for Penta, where he is a senior, and took fourth place in the AIA competition in 2020. He has also donated blood through the BGHS and Penta blood drives. He is an honor roll student and has been recognized as the BG Exchange Club Student of the Month in October, and Wood County ESC Student of the Monday in April. His plans are to attend the University of Toledo and major in mechanical engineering.
Kerr is the daughter of Stacy and Matt Kerr. She is a member of chorale, Madrigals, the all-school musical, cheer, StuCrew and the Superintendent’s Advisory Council. She is also actively involved with 4-H, a 4-H camp counselor, and youth group. She is a member of the Spanish Honor Society and the honor roll.
Gaines is the daughter of Danielle Gaines-Smith. She is a member of the volleyball and swim teams. She has been a StuCrew member since her freshman year and is a current Executive Board member. She also is a member of DECA and Spanish Honor Society.
Black is the son of Carolyn and Dallas Black. He plays on the soccer team and is a member of StuCrew and DECA.
Kendalyn Robinson is the daughter of Jenni and Gene Robinson. She plays tennis and bass in the orchestra, and is a French 3 student.
Thompson is the son of Meghan and Neil Thompson. He runs cross country and track. He looks forward to his involvement with the Human Relations Commission and is currently an all-A student.
Mallik is the daughter of Mousumi Mallik. She is a member of StuCrew, Fearless Writers, the First Amendment Club and is enrolled in College Credit Plus courses. She volunteers at the library over the summer and does other independent volunteering projects. Mishty was also recognized by the President’s Choice student in 2020.
Thomas is the son of Holliday and Andy Thomas. He is involved with the Drama Club, choir, the all-school musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and runs on the cross-country team. He is actively involved with Wood County 4-H, First Baptist Church, the OSIA Lead Director and Horizon Youth Theater and Black Swamp Players.