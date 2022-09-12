Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will bring 83 area veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to visit the war memorials built in their honor. It is Flag City Honor Flight’s second flight of the 2022 flight season.

The veterans making the trip served the country across several eras. They include five World War II-era Veterans, 48 Korean War-era Veterans and 30 Vietnam-era Veterans. Two of the Veterans making the trip are women.

